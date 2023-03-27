Nagaland CM to present first budget of new govt today

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister and minister in charge of Finance, Neiphiu Rio is all set to present the first budget of the new government today.

Taking to Twitter, Rio wrote, “Will be presenting the first budget of the fourteenth Legislative Assembly for the year 2023-2024”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Will be presenting the first budget of the fourteenth Legislative Assembly for the year 2023-2024. pic.twitter.com/Kyfa5VhZmz — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) March 27, 2023

In 2022, Rio presented Rs 2212.74 crore deficit for the year 2022-23. The negative opening balance for 2021-22 accounted for Rs 2363.04 crore.

As per the budget estimate for 2022-23, gross receipts were estimated at Rs 24,389.80 crore and gross expenditure at Rs 24,239.50 crore.

The new government headed by CM Rio began the first session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on March 20.

The budget session of the ongoing Assembly will conclude on Tuesday.

Also read | Parts of Nagaland declared ‘disturbed area’ for six more months

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









