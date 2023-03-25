Parts of Nagaland declared 'disturbed area' for six more months

Kohima: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the “disturbed area” status to parts of Nagaland for a period of six more months.

A notification from the Ministry said that the Central Government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared 9 districts and 16 police stations in 4 other districts of the state of Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’.

This includes the districts of Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts in Nagaland.

The police stations include the jurisdictions of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; Mangkolemba Mokokchung-1, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung District; Yanglok police station in Longleng District.

Under Wokha district Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations under Zunheboto district have been declared as ‘disturbed area’.

The AFSPA will remain in force for six months with effect from 01.04.2023 unless withdrawn earlier.

The Ministry also notified that a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Nagaland has been undertaken.

