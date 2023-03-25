Kohima: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the “disturbed area” status to parts of Nagaland for a period of six more months.
A notification from the Ministry said that the Central Government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared 9 districts and 16 police stations in 4 other districts of the state of Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’.
This includes the districts of Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts in Nagaland.
The police stations include the jurisdictions of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; Mangkolemba Mokokchung-1, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung District; Yanglok police station in Longleng District.
Under Wokha district Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations under Zunheboto district have been declared as ‘disturbed area’.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The AFSPA will remain in force for six months with effect from 01.04.2023 unless withdrawn earlier.
The Ministry also notified that a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Nagaland has been undertaken.
Also Read | Nagaland: Dy CM orders removal of 3,000 personnel on non-police duty
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- World Bank to support Assam to reduce climate-related disasters
- Eric Garcetti sworn in as US Ambassador to India
- Meghalaya paid Rs 250 crore to project consultants in five years: CM
- G20 conference on ‘circular bio-economy’ held in Assam’s Dibrugarh
- Chernobyl, history’s worst nuclear disaster, now tells history of our planet
- Parts of Nagaland declared ‘disturbed area’ for six more months