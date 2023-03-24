Nagaland observes World Tuberculosis Day

Kohima: Nagaland on Friday observed World Tuberculosis Day under the theme “Yes We Can End TB”.

The state also committed to be part of the national goal of eradicating the killer disease by 2025.

Commissioner and Secretary, Health, Y Kikheto Sema said every year World TB Day is commemorated on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

He urged the people to renew their commitment and rededicate themselves in the fight against TB and also unite to work towards the elimination of TB which is an infectious disease and leading cause of death worldwide.

The deadline fixed for eliminating TB across the world as per the Sustainable Development Goal is 2030 but India has committed to end TB by 2025, five years ahead with the clarion call given by the Prime Minister, he said.

The campaign calls for a social movement focused on patient-centric and holistic care driven by integrated actions for TB Free India, so aligning with the National Strategic Plan, the State Strategic Plan to eliminate TB in Nagaland by 2025 has been drafted, he informed.

He said that the involvement and support of line departments such as administration, municipality, Social Welfare, Rural Development, Labour, Tribal Affairs, IPR, etc to fight against TB and for effective functioning of the programme and the Churches, NGOs, Private Practitioners, Families, and Individuals will further strengthen the programme initiatives and to achieve the goals in eradicating TB.

National Health Mission Nagaland Director Dr Ritu Thurr said a strong political and administrative commitment is required along with uninterrupted supply of TB drugs, and better sensitization to achieve the goal of eradicating the killer disease.

