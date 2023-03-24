Kohima: Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and minister in charge of the Home Department Yanthungo Patton on Friday ordered the removal of over 3000 police personnel attached as bodyguards and on non-police duties.

During a meeting with senior police officers and unit commanders at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Kohima, Patton directed all unnecessary attachments of bodyguards be made withdrawn in two months.

“It is learnt that almost over 3000 personnel of Nagaland police are attached either as bodyguards or for non-police duty. I take this very seriously,” Patton said.

He said the withdrawal would include unnecessary attachments of bodyguards with bureaucrats, technocrats, retired bureaucrats, retired technocrats, former MLAs, retired officers, and so on.

“There is an urgent requirement to minimise such deployments and attachments so that more manpower is available for policing and law and order works,” Patton told senior policemen.

The state police, he observed, are citizens’ guardians. While the public has high expectations from the police, he said that personnel on duty under the influence of alcohol or drugs belittles and damages the image of the department.

He warned that such misconduct or indisciplined behaviour of the personnel should be checked sternly and necessary punitive action be initiated.

From a strength of 1000 in the 1980s, the number of police personnel in Nagaland has increased to 26,000 in 2023, Patton informed.

