Former Nagaland minister YM Yollow passes away at 53

Kohima: YM Yollow, a former minister of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 53.
Nagaland’s deputy chief minister, Y Patton, expressed his condolences on Twitter and stated that Yollow’s leadership and contributions to Nagaland would always be remembered and valued.
The deputy chief minister added that he was deeply saddened by the news of Yollow’s passing and offered his heartfelt sympathies to the deceased’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace, he said.
The two-time MLA entered state politics in 2013 when he won from the 42-Wakching Assembly Constituency seat as an independent candidate when he served as the chairman for Honey Mission and was later appointed as a parliamentary secretary for Agriculture.
He was re-elected from the same constituency in 2018 with the Naga People’s Front (NPF) party ticket. Following the formation of an opposition-less government in 2021, Konyak was inducted as a cabinet minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, last year.
Later in April 2022, Konyak along with 20 other NPF MLAs merged with chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). In the 2023 state Assembly polls, Konyak did not contest the seat.
