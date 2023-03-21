Kohima: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Tuesday reiterated the need to resolve the Naga Political Issue (NPI) at the earliest time possible.
Addressing the state Assembly session for the first time, the new governor said “My Government will be pro-active and continue playing the role of a sincere and active facilitator for strengthening the ongoing peace process for bringing an early solution. We remain committed of not coming in the way of an agreement that is arrived at through the peace process, that is honourable, acceptable, and inclusive”.
The Governor said that the new government commences has a clear vision to bring about positive change, progressive development and all around inclusive economic growth, and is mindful of the long- standing unresolved Naga Political Issue.
The issue, he said, has impacted all spheres of the society, and created hurdles, especially to the economy and the progress of the State.
Due to the unique challenges and constraints created by the decades-long unresolved Political Issue, he observed that the state has not been able to fully grow and realize the fullest potential.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“In some way or the other, the smooth march of the State on the path of development and prosperity has been affected,” he said.
Also Read | Nagaland legislators flock to ‘All Political Parties Lobby’ of Assembly
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: MLA raises concern of people living in border areas
- PM Modi greets people on Parsi New Year ‘Navroz’
- Budget focussed on inclusive growth: Assam Finance minister
- Livable future possible if action taken this decade: IPCC report
- Nagaland Govt will not come in way of agreement: Governor on peace talks
- Three more Amritpal associates brought to Dibrugarh