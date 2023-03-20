Kohima: Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, on Monday, retained the post after being re-elected to the post unopposed for the second consecutive time.
Congratulating Longkumer on being re-elected unopposed Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio praised the second-time Member of the Legislative Assembly for being “well read” and “capable” young and dynamic.
Longkumer, who won the 2019 by-election from the Aonglenden constituency was elected as the deputy speaker before he was unanimously elected as the Speaker in 2020. This year, he won the seat from the same constituency in the general Assembly election which was held recently.
Rio said that the Longkumer’s outstanding and dignified contribution in the previous state Assembly has earned him the prestigious post once again.
Taking the chair as the Speaker for the second consecutive time, Longkumer acknowledged the pro-tem speaker for initiating oath to the newly elected members.
He then welcomed the newly elected members which include 28 new members and 31 returning members.
As a symbolic gesture, the speaker also led the house in welcoming the two first-time legislators- Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse by tapping onto the desks during the first day of the 9-day budget session of the State Assembly which began on Monday.
