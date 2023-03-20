Nagaland: Mon district's oldest school is on the brink of collapse

Mon: Nagaland does not feature on the top when it comes to providing education facilities to its youth. The state’s literacy rate may be higher than the national average but pales in comparison to states like Mizoram.

The state also has only a few quality higher educational facilities, and even in 2023, the state does not have a medical college.

EastMojo has covered the issue of the digital divide in Nagaland in great detail in the past, and it seems like despite the end of the pandemic, things are far from okay in the state. One of the oldest schools in the state and the oldest in the Mon district, the Government High School Wakching, stands on the brink of collapse due to poor maintenance and no attention from the government.