Kohima: First-time female legislators Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu as well as other newly-elected members, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, took oath on Monday during the first session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA).

Pro-tem speaker Mhathung Yanthung administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected legislators.

Following the February 27 polls, the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) comprising the pre-poll alliance partners – Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – returned to power.

The PDA government formed the government for the second term with 37 legislators including 25 NDPP and 12 BJP legislators in the 60-member State Legislative Assembly.

Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan will deliver his address on Tuesday, which will be followed by a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address on Thursday and Friday.

Later on March 27, CM Rio, who also holds the portfolio of finance, will be presenting the budget for 2023-24.

