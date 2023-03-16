Naga political issue given cold shoulder with agnostic indifference: NSCN-IM

Kohima: The Assembly elections 2023, which saw political parties advocating for the Naga political as their priority, has come to a close and the new government led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio has been put in place. But with no visible sign of any development with regard to the long pending issue, NSCN-IM claims the issue is in cold storage.

In its recent bi-monthly magazine “Nagalim Voice” which was made available on Sunday, NSCN-IM said the Naga political issue is given a “cold shoulder with agnostic indifference”.

However, the group said that this does not dishearten the Nagas who believe that the “final answer to Naga solution is with the Almighty God, the creator and the source of everything that sustains the world.”

Suggesting its loss of confidence in the Government of India (GoI), the NSCN-IM said that the only way this battle can be won is through an “act of divine intervention.”

“Nagas believe in God’s marvellous work being done among the Nagas, His constant and unceasing leading through the ages. We also believe in God’s irrevocable covenant with the Naga people that He will not leave the Nagas alone and abandon them into the hands of ruthless and mindless enemies,” the group said.

