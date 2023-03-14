Kohima: Following a coordination meeting held on Tuesday, the State government announced that Nagaland is gearing up to host the proposed G20 Business Summit in the state capital Kohima on April 5.

As per an official update from the state government, the coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of Nagaland chief secretary J Alam.

During the meeting, Alam urged the need to showcase Nagaland at its best and advised all government departments and stakeholders to make all-out efforts for hosting the Business Summit successfully.

About 80 to 100 delegates from several member countries are expected to participate in the summit.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 in New Delhi, which will be a culmination of all G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year.

