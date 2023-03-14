Nagaland: Guv summons first session of newly formed legislative Assembly on March 20
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan

Kohima: Following the formation of the new government led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Governor La Ganesan has summoned the first session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) on March 20.

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

An official update informed that the Nagaland Governor has summoned the Assembly session in the exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India.

The 14th NLA session would be held on March 20 at 9:30 AM at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Hall in Kohima.

Also Read | Installing opposition-less’ govt in Nagaland mockery of democracy: Political analysts

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment