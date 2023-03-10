Nagaland: MLA Mhathung Yanthan takes oath as pro-tem speaker

Kohima: Member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Mhathung Yanthan took oath as the pro-tem speaker of the 14th NLA, administered by Governor La. Ganesan on Friday.
Yanthan took oath in the presence of Chief Secretary, DGP Nagaland, Home Commissioner and other officials at the office chamber of the Governor at Raj Bhavan Kohima.
Nagaland Governor recently appointed Yanthan as the person before whom the Members of the Assembly would make and subscribe to their oath or affirmation according to the form set out for the said purpose in the Third Schedule of the Constitution, until a Speaker is elected.
Thereafter, the Members of the said Assembly would subscribe to the said oath or affirmation before the Speaker, or the deputy Speaker, or the person determined by the Rules of Procedure of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly to act as Speaker or the person determined by the 14 Nagaland Legislative Assembly to act as Speaker under Article 180(2) of the Constitution.
Yanthan would perform the duties of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly till the time of vacation of the office of the Speaker of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly by Sharingain Longkumer and until a Speaker is elected.
