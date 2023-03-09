Kohima: Nagaland is set to hold the general election to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) with 33% seat reservation for women on May 16, following the intervention of the Supreme Court.

The general elections would be held across 3 Municipal Councils and 36 town councils in the state, informed State Election Commissioner (SEC) T Mhabemo Yanthan on Thursday.

Nagaland had witnessed violent protests against the ULB elections in 2017, which provided 33% reservation for women. The protest claimed two lives, and government properties were vandalised. Several organisations had opposed the ULB elections on grounds that it infringed the special provisions granted to Nagaland under Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

In March last year, the state government resolved to conduct elections as per the 74th Amendment Act of the Constitution of India and allow for 33% women reservation in ULB elections.

The SEC notification informed that the period for filing of Nomination would be held from April 3-10 (up to 3:00 pm).

A consolidated list of nominations would be notified on April 11, which would be followed by the scrutiny of nomination papers on April 12-13.

Publication of the list of validly nominated candidates would then be made followed by the application for revision of the order of the authority scrutinizing the nomination from April 17-20 (upto 3 PM)

The revision of the application filed is to be decided on April 21; the last date of withdrawal of candidature on April 24 (Up to 3:00 pm); and the date of poll on May 16.

If any re-poll is announced, the SEC sets May 18 as the date. Counting and declaration of results would then follow on May 19 from 8:00 am onwards.

As per the Municipal affairs department, in 2001, the Nagaland Municipal and Town Council Act 2001 was passed in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, without the inclusion of 33% women reservation which is a mandatory provision in article 243-T Part IX-A, which was later amended in 2006. Before 2001, Nagaland followed the Assam Municipal Act for the town committees of the state.

The first election under the Municipal and Town Council Act 2001 was conducted in 2004 across the state without 33% women reservation, except in Mokokchung town, on grounds that unless the provision for taxation of land and building were omitted/deleted from the Act, the town would not allow the municipal election.

Nagaland: 11 crorepati ministers in Neiphiu Rio-led Cabinet

