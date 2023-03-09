Guwahati: Nagaland is closely following Meghalaya in crorepati ministers. This is according to the Nagaland Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms, which have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 12 ministers including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland Legislative Assembly 2023.
Out of the 12 ministers analysed, 11 ministers are crorepatis.
The average assets of the 12 Nagaland Cabinet ministers analysed are Rs 10.58 crore. The minister with the highest assets is Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio from Northern Angami-II (ST) constituency with assets worth Rs 46.95 crore.
The minister with the lowest declared total assets is P. Paiwang Konyak from Tizit (ST) constituency with assets worth Rs 67.84 lakh.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
8 ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th pass and 12th pass, while 4 ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduation.
Out of the 12 ministers, the Nagaland cabinet has one woman minister.
Interestingly, none of the ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Also Read | MDA 2.0: It’s only crorepatis in Conrad-led new Meghalaya cabinet
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: 11 crorepati ministers in Neiphiu Rio-led Cabinet
- Arunachal developing infra along international borders: Deputy CM
- MDA 2.0: It’s only crorepatis in Conrad-led new Meghalaya cabinet
- Film industry mourns director-actor Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise
- Arunachal: Tribals need to obtain tax exemption certificate from IT-dept
- Nepal elects Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress as new President