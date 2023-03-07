Kohima: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) conducted symbolic demonstrations across strategic locations in Kohima coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Tuesday in pursuit of a solution to the protracted Naga political issue.

Students holding placards stood at three strategic locations, namely at Old MlA Junction, Phoolbari, and NSF Martyrs Park, adjacent to the capital cultural hall where the new government’s swearing-in ceremony took place.

NSF President Kegwayhun Tep told EastMojo that the NSF feels that the Naga political issue is “almost forgotten”. While the BJP advocated for “Election for solution” in the past election, he said that 5 years have lapsed, but no solution had been arrived at.

With the election of a new government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, he hoped that the aspirations of Nagas would be heard by the tallest leaders.

The NSF, he said, has done nothing wrong by taking to the street to voice out the aspirations of the Nagas. Tep assured that NSF would continue to strive till the sovereign rights of the Nagas are achieved.

He also urged the elected representatives to be serious about the issue and at the time urged the negotiators to also cooperate.

The NSF informed that one objective of the demonstration was to demand the central government to be serious and show utmost sincerity in its approach towards ensuring that an inclusive, honourable and acceptable solution to the protracted Indo-Naga Political issue is brought about at the earliest.

The NSF informed that through the demonstration, it also wanted to remind the newly elected representatives of the state to be mindful of the aspirations of the Naga people and to put in more serious efforts as facilitators and not use the genuine and legitimate Naga Political issue as “mere political Gambit”.

The NSF also said that the demonstration is a reminder to the Naga negotiators that the Naga youths and students community are yearning for lasting peace across the Naga homeland and that the generations which would inherit the solution would no longer tolerate the division within themselves.

The demonstrations were held with the active participation and support of the federating units and sub-ordinate bodies, it informed.

