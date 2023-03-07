Nagaland: NDPP-BJP alliance stakes claim to form new govt

Kohima: Four times chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and its alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday evening met Nagaland governor La. Ganesan to stake claim to form the new government in the state.
“The @BJP4India extended support to @NDPPofficial & the alliance then met
Nagaland Governor @LaGanesan ji to stake claim for forming the government. We warmly welcome Hon PM @narendramodi ji, HM @AmitShah ji, BJP President @JPNadda ji, @himantabiswa to the oath ceremony tomorrow,” BJP National spokesperson Nalin Kohli wrote on Twitter.
The NDPP-BJP entered into a pre-poll alliance in 2018 and continued with its alliance this year with a 40:20 seat-sharing formula.
Nagaland went to polls on February 27. The NDPP won 25 seats while the BJP won 12 seats.
The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Assam minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass.
