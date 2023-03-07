Kohima: Nine persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of one Imkongjiba Kichu, a resident of Chungtia village who went missing on February 21 and was later found dead, in a case of pre-poll-related violence.

An update from Additional SP & PRO, Mokokchung police on Monday stated that a written FIR was received at PS-II which notified that the victim was attacked between Satier and New Camp area by some unknown miscreants and had gone missing thereafter.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

On receiving the report, the police rushed to the spot for verification and a search was conducted, however, the victim could not be located.

An inquiry was initiated to ascertain the facts and rescue the missing person and on the following day, the body of the victim was recovered from an isolated jungle between Satier and New Camp, the release said.

Police said one of its teams rushed to the spot and identified the deceased and subsequently an inquest was conducted in the presence of the Magistrate and other witnesses.

Post-mortem was conducted the next day, while simultaneously a regular murder case vide C/No.0013/23 u/s 120, B/341/365/302 IPC was registered at Mokokchung PS-II for investigation.

Besides, a District level SIT (Special Investigation Team) headed by SDPO Mokokchung was set-up to investigate the case.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The SIT conducted a thorough and professional investigation in connection with the case and various technical evidence including CDR, CCTV footage were collected and analysed. In the process of investigation, the SIT summoned and examined more than 30 (thirty) people.

Based on technical and other evidence, the SIT arrested nine persons in connection with the case: Chubanichet (31), Gypsy driver; Meyalepden (49); Chepdakmayang (28); Tongpangtsuba (40); Lipoktemsu (28); Imtizachet (27); Supongsunep, (35); Temsuakum (32); and Bendangsunep (29).

The SIT also conducted crime scene reconstruction and recovered various evidence from the crime scene, including suspected weapons (wooden stick about 3 ft.) with blood stains from the place of occurrence in the presence of witnesses and Magistrate.

It added that further investigation of the case is underway.

Also Read | Nagaland: Over 40,000 students to appear in state board exams

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









