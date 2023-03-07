Kohima: In a historic moment for Nagaland, senior politician and leader of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) legislature party Neiphiu Rio, on Tuesday, took oath as the chief minister of Nagaland, becoming CM of the state for the fifth time.

During a swearing-in ceremony at Capital Cultural hall Kohima, CM and his cabinet ministers took oath of office and secrecy administered by Nagaland governor La. Ganesan.

For the first time, two deputy chief ministers of the state were also appointed. TR Zeliang (NDPP) and Yanthungo Patton (BJP) were sworn-in as deputy chief ministers.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse who won the seat from 8-Western Angami AC became the first woman cabinet minister in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) as she took oath of office and secrecy.

Cabinet ministers who took oath also included former Member of Parliament (MP); former ministers Jacob Zhimomi (BJP), Paiwang Konyak (BJP), Metsubo Jamir (NDPP), CL John (NDPP), Temjen Imna Along (BJP); and first time MLA Bashamongba Chang (BJP).

The cabinet seat sharing of the NDPP-BJP pre-poll alliance partners was 7:5.

