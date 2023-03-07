Happy to be back as Nagaland CM: Neiphiu Rio on 5th stint

Kohima: After taking the oath of office and secrecy, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, who assumed office for the fifth time as the CM, expressed contentment at returning to the office.

“I am happy to be back as CM. I am humbled by the people’s support,” Rio told reporters on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan Kohima after the swearing-in ceremony at Capital Cultural hall. The event was attended by Prime minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and other top leaders.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

When asked why a small state like Nagaland appointed two deputy chief ministers, Rio said arrangements were made as per the convenience of the alliance.

For the first time, two deputy chief ministers were appointed in the state. Former deputy CM Y Patton and former leader of the NPF legislature party TR Zeliang were appointed as deputy CMs.

Queried if the state will head for another opposition-less government, Rio said that the matter would be discussed after the new government settled down.

“Wait and watch. We will do what is necessary. We are yet to take consultation of our alliance,” Rio said.

While seven legislators from the NDPP and five from BJP secured cabinet berths, distribution of portfolio to the council of ministers, he informed, would be done in a day or two.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Nagaland: 5th time CM Neiphiu Rio, 1st woman cabinet minister, others sworn-in

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









