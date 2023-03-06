Kohima: Outgoing Deputy CM Y Patton on Monday retained his position as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party.

Patton was re-elected as the BLP leader after a closed door meeting with the party’s national spokesperson Nalin Kohli and other elected members at Hotel Vivor in Kohima.

“Humbled and honored to have been elected as the BLP Leader! My profound gratitude to each of the state BJP legislators for placing their trust in me! I assure to work tirelessly to fulfill the expectations of our party and the people of Nagaland,” Patton said.

Taking to Twitter, Patton thanked the other 11 elected members of the party for putting their confidence in his leadership.

He hoped that under Prime minister Narendra Modi and outgoing chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s leadership, the party would create a better Nagaland.

Elected members of the state Assembly are scheduled to take oath to the State Assembly on Tuesday. PM Modi and top central leaders are expected to be part of the ceremony to be held at Kohima.

