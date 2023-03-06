Kohima: A self-styled colonel of the NSCN-K was held by security forces after the arrested person made attempts to flee a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) duty at Diphupar in Chumoukedima district.

Sources privy to the incident told EastMojo that the arrest was made on Saturday when self-styled (SS) colonel Nongothung, along with a SS brigadier, who were both travelling in separate vehicles, tried to escape the checking conducted by security forces.

While Nongothung was arrested, sources said that the other person, suspected to be SS brigadier Phuyika Assumi, managed to escape the scene. On the same day, it was learnt that a search operation was conducted at the residence of the group’s SS prime minister Ato Kilonser, who is still at large.

One .9M pistol is said to have been recovered from the arrested person, sources said.

At the time of writing this report, the district police could not confirm the development as it was informed that details of the case were still awaited.

While the case is under investigation, reliable sources told EastMojo that a case was filed at Diphupar Police station under Arms Act and also under Section 7, 8 of the National Security Act (NSA).

