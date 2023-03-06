Kohima: As security has been beefed up in Kohima for Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s proposed visit to the state to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new government on Tuesday, the Directorate of School Education (DoSE) on Sunday issued notice for the closure of schools in Kohima city.

“In view of the security measures being undertaken such as restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles in various parts of Kohima City on account of the scheduled arrival of the Hon’ble Prime Minister and dignitaries for the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers, it is hereby notified that all schools located in Kohima City shall remain closed on 7 March 2023,” the notification issued by principal director Thavaseelan K read.

However, schools, where the students are appearing for the examinations, will remain exempted. The officer also informed that schools located outside the limits of Kohima City may function as usual, further directing heads of those schools to be alert to the traffic advisory issued by the competent authorities.

Notably, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) had announced the schedule for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for the year 2023 to be held from March 10-22 and March 9-31 respectively.

A total of 24,361 students (11,197 male and 13,164 female) will be appearing for the HSLC exam from 96 provisional examination centres. For HSSLC, a total of 16,084 students (16,085 male and 8,473 female) will be appearing for the exam including arts-12431, commerce-1214, and science-2439, from 65 provisional examination centres.

