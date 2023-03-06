Nagaland: Over 40,000 students to appear in state board exams

Kohima: Over 40,000 students will appear for the class 10 and 12 state board examinations in Nagaland this year, an official said on Monday.

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination for class 12 will begin on March 9 and continue till March 31. A total of 16,085 students will appear for the exam, Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) chairman Asano Sekhose told PTI.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) for class 10 will be held from March 10 to 22. A total of 24,361 students will appear in it, he said.

In the class 12 board examination, 12,432 students were of the Arts stream, 1,214 from Commerce and 2,439 from Science. The exams will be held in 65 centres across 16 districts of the state.

Of the total HSSLC candidates, 8,473 are girls and 7,612 boys, Sekhose said.

The class 10 board examination will be held in 96 centres, and 11,197 boys and 13,164 girls will appear in it.

Sekhose said that all the centre superintendents have been asked to conduct the examination with fairness.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

She said the candidates are barred from carrying any stationery items — such as text material (printed or written), calculators, pen drives, electronics pen/scanner.

Asking the students to maintain discipline, she also asked them to refrain from any kind of malpractices during examinations.

Sekhose said anyone resorting to unfair means in the examinations will be dealt with as per the rules of the board.

Also read | Nagaland: NDPP, BJP seek cabinet berth for candidates

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









