Kohima: Nagaland recently elected 60 members including 29 new faces to the 14th State Legislative Assembly.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive People’s Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured 37 seats as part of its pre-poll alliance’s 40:20 seat-sharing formula, are yet to stake claim for the formation of a new government but both political parties are now eyeing for cabinet berths.

On March 5, NDPP and BJP presidents and general secretaries of Mon district, in a joint letter addressed to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, requested the allotment of ministerial berths to the three legislators from the district.

The three portfolios sought by the two parties from the district include the departments of Home, Health and Family Welfare, and Roads and Bridges(PWD).

The Mon region’s NDPP president Khoiwang Wangsu and general secretary M Phongwang, BJP president Nyawang and general secretary K Suzanne Konyak signed the letter addressed to the chief minister.

Later on the same day, the NDPP president of the state Chingwang Konyak issued an order suspending the two NDPP leaders from the party for acting in contravention of the party’s directive and for indiscipline conduct.

On March 4, the BJP units of four districts – Kohima, Tseminyu, Peren and Phek – also sought a ministerial berth for its lone candidate Kropol Vitsu who won the seat from 15-Southern Angami AC.

