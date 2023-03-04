Kohima: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which won seven seats in the Nagaland assembly, said on Saturday it will soon decide whether it will join the NDPP-BJP government in the state or remain in opposition.
Addressing a press conference here, NCP national general secretary Narendra B Verma said threadbare discussions were held on the issue at the first meeting of the legislative party.
“I have gathered the views of the MLAs, and also the opinion of the state party leaders. The final decision on whether to join the government or to remain in the opposition and also the leader of the legislative party will be taken by the high command in Delhi in the next couple of days, after I return and apprise national president Sharad Pawar on Sunday,” Verma said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The NCP had fielded candidates in 12 seats of the 60-member assembly for the February 27 elections.
Verma said the seven MLAs of the party will work for the welfare of the downtrodden people of the state.
The NCP will also support the demand of the Nagas for an early solution to the peace talks, he said.
Also Read | Assam: Body, believed to be of man kidnapped 6 months back, exhumed in Morigaon
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: NCP says it will soon decide whether to support NDPP-BJP govt
- How to ditch ‘fomo’ and foster ‘jomo’: the joy of missing out
- China slams Quad meeting held in New Delhi; opposes ‘exclusionary blocs’
- Charles to be crowned King with holy oil from Jerusalem
- Planning a baby as planet collapses? Ask yourself these questions
- Social media reunites Sikh family separated at the time of Partition