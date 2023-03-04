Nagaland: CM Neiphiu Rio meets Guv, tenders resignation

Kohima: Nagaland’s outgoing Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday met Governor La Ganesan at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima and tendered his resignation.

Taking to Twitter, chief minister Rio said, “As my tenure has come to an end, I submitted letter of resignation as Chief Minister of Nagaland to the Hon’ble Governor, Shri @LaGanesan ji.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

As my tenure has come to an end, I submitted letter of resignation as Chief Minister of Nagaland to the Hon’ble Governor, Shri @LaGanesan ji. pic.twitter.com/fNHc6uIgP1 — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) March 4, 2023

Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) continued its pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per its 40:20 seat-sharing formula and managed to secure a total of 37 seats.

While the NDPP secured 25 seats out of the 40 it had contested, BJP secured 12 seats out of 20. While NDPP increased its winning seat in the 2023 polls from 18 in 2018, the BJP retained the same number of seats.

Despite securing a clear majority, the NDPP-BJP alliance is yet to stake claim to form the government in Nagaland.

Rio’s resignation comes a day after winners of the NDPP party held a closed-door meeting at its party headquarters in Kohima and declared Rio as the NDPP Legislature party leader.

Also Read | BJP-NDPP’s focus on eastern Nagaland fails to yield desired result

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









