Kohima: Nagaland’s outgoing Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday met Governor La Ganesan at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima and tendered his resignation.
Taking to Twitter, chief minister Rio said, “As my tenure has come to an end, I submitted letter of resignation as Chief Minister of Nagaland to the Hon’ble Governor, Shri @LaGanesan ji.”
Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) continued its pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per its 40:20 seat-sharing formula and managed to secure a total of 37 seats.
While the NDPP secured 25 seats out of the 40 it had contested, BJP secured 12 seats out of 20. While NDPP increased its winning seat in the 2023 polls from 18 in 2018, the BJP retained the same number of seats.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Despite securing a clear majority, the NDPP-BJP alliance is yet to stake claim to form the government in Nagaland.
Rio’s resignation comes a day after winners of the NDPP party held a closed-door meeting at its party headquarters in Kohima and declared Rio as the NDPP Legislature party leader.
Also Read | BJP-NDPP’s focus on eastern Nagaland fails to yield desired result
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: CM Neiphiu Rio meets Guv, tenders resignation
- Positive affirmations: how talking to yourself can let the light in
- PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP govt in Tripura
- After 97 days, India records more than 300 fresh COVID-19 cases
- Assam: Helping people more satisfying than Rs 1000 cr film, says Sonu Sood
- Northeast verdict? Nevermind the naysayers, regional parties are alive and kicking