Kohima: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of four districts- Kohima, Peren, Phek, and Tseminyu – on Saturday made an appeal to the party’s state and central leadership to consider a cabinet seat for Kropol Vitsu who won the seat from 15-Southern Angami-I Assembly Constituency.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Kohima, BJP Kohima unit president Khrielie Üsou said that a cabinet seat should be given to Vitsu as he is the lone BJP candidate who contested and was voted to power, representing the four districts.

Although the four units of the party submitted no written representation nominating Vitsu as a potential minister in the state cabinet, they are hopeful that the high command would listen to the plea.

Making a comparison, he said that Eastern Nagaland was allotted tickets where four candidates won; the districts of Wokha, Mokokchung and Zunheboto were allotted 9 tickets where five won; Dimapur and Chumoukedima districts were given two tickets of which both candidates won; while from Kohima, Peren, Phek and Tseminyu districts were given only one ticket which was contested and won by Vitsu.

In this regard, Üsou said that the lone candidate representing party workers of 14 Assembly Constituencies should be given a good portfolio in the new government.

While Üsou also expressed contentment over the victory of the lone party candidate in these districts, he expressed dismay over the “open campaign” against Vitsu by top bureaucrats of the state. He said that the party has taken serious note of this issue.

Üsou also credited Vitsu’s win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who introduced and implemented welfare schemes for people at the grassroots level. He informed that due to the benefits availed by people through centrally sponsored schemes, it was easy to convince voters to vote for the party.

Vitsu won the seat from 15-Southern Angami-II AC by a total of 5985 votes with a margin of 450 votes.

State executive representing the Tseminyu district, Thomas Magh also added that for a very long time, the party had been deprived of any representative in these districts, having faced many difficulties.

Now that an opportunity was given and a representative has been voted to power, he hoped that the party’s high command would consider allotting a cabinet portfolio to its candidate.

The presser was also addressed by BJP Peren district president Huzantabdo Meriam and BJP Vice President of Phek district S Pusai Rhakho.

