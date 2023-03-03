Kohima: Results of the much-awaited election to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly were announced on Thursday, bringing the incumbent NDPP-BJP alliance back to govern the state.
25 candidates from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), 12 from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seven from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), five from National People’s Party (NPP), four independent candidates, two each from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Republican Party of India (Athawale), and one from Janata Dal (United) have made it to the new Nagaland Legislative Assembly.
First-time MLAs
In the 60 Assembly seats, 29 are first-time elected members.
Nagaland’s newest faces in the state Assembly include 11 from NDPP, 4 from NCP, 3 from BJP, 2 each from NPP and RPI, one each from NPF, LJP (RV), and JD(U), and four independent candidates.
- The new NDPP legislators include Hekani Jakhalu, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, Z Nyusietho Nyuthe, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, Kudecho Khamo, TN Mannen, Ikuto, Temjenmenba, Imkongmar, Kiusumew Yimchunger and W Chingang Konyak.
- The new BJP legislators are A Panjung Jamir, Bashangmongba Chang, and Sethrongkyu.
- The new NCP legislators are Toiho Yeptho, Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe, A Pongshi Phom, and Y Mankhao Konyak.
- The new NPP legislators include Dr Tseilhoutuo Rhütso and Benei M Lamthiu
- The new RPI(A) elected members are Y Lima Onen Chang and Imtichoba.
- From the NPF is Achumbemo Kikon.
- From LJP(RV) is Sukhato Sema.
- From JD(U) is Jwenga Seb.
- As for the independent candidates, all four-Kevipodi Sophie, C Manpon Konyak, B Bangtick Phom, and Neisatuo Mero are new entrants in the state Assembly.
Old timers
Led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio, old timers from the NDPP include Moatoshi Longkumer, TR Zeliang, KG Kenye, Tongpang Ozukum, Sharingain Longkumer, Metsubo Jamir, KT Sukhalu, G Kaito Aye, Mhathung Yanthan, Noke Wangnao, Zhaleo Rio, S Keoshu Yimchunger, and CL John.
BJP candidates include Tovihoto Ayemi, N Jacob Zhimomi, Imkong L Imchen, Temjen Imna Along, Kazheto, Yanthungo Patton, P Paiwang Konyak, K Konngam Konyak. From the party, former MLA Kropol Vitsu made a comeback to the state Assembly.
While NCP’s Namri Nchang and Picto Shohe retained their seats in the respective constituencies, former MLA P Longon made a comeback.
NPP’s candidates are A Nyamnyie Konyak, Nuklutoshi, and C Kipili Sangtam.
NPF’s candidate is Kuzholuzo Nienu.
As for LJP (RV), the candidate is Naiba Konyak.
