Imphal: The Nagas on Thursday staged a peaceful demonstration at Kartavya Path, near the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, during the G-20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in the national capital to seek third-party intervention in the protracted Indo-Naga-Myanmar political conflict.

Spearheaded by the Naga Students’ Union, Delhi (NSUD), Nagas from all walks of life participated in the peaceful demonstration.

The demonstrators sought the attention of prominent international organisations, including the United Nations (UN), and European Union (EU), and powerful states such as the United States, Germany, China, and the United Kingdom, etc. to intervene in the Indo-Naga conflict.

“The Naga people, one of the indigenous communities in the northeast region of India and the North-western region of Myanmar, have been fighting for their self-determination and sovereignty for over the past 70 years. The ongoing conflict between the Nagas and the Indian government and Myanmar Government has resulted in the loss of thousands of lives, displacement of millions, and a severe impact on the socio-economic development of the region,” it stated.

It further stated that in light of the prolonged conflict and the lack of progress towards a peaceful resolution, the Naga people residing in Delhi have called for a third-party intervention to help resolve the protracted Indo-Naga conflict.

The Naga people believe that a neutral third-party mediator could provide an unbiased platform for negotiations between the Indian government and the Naga leaders, leading to a sustainable peace agreement, it said.

The Naga people are hopeful that their call for third-party intervention will be heeded and that a just and lasting solution will be reached, ensuring their rights and aspirations.

