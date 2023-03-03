Nagaland: Two NPF, INC candidates register votes below NOTA

Kohima: As 183 candidates from 12 political parties and independent candidates contested the State Assembly polls on February 27, four candidates secured votes lower than ‘NOTA’, as per the results declared on Thursday.

From 44-Phomching Assembly Constituency (AC), Naga People’s Front (NPF) candidate secured 11 votes while ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) recorded 51 votes from the constituency.

Under 60 Pungro-Kiphire AC, Indian National Congress (INC) candidate T Atsuba secured 62 votes, as NOTA recorded 71.

Likewise, INC candidate Khaseo Samgtam from 59-Seyochung Sitimi secured 18 votes, way below NOTA which recorded 66.

The fourth constituency which recorded a higher number for NOTA is 6-Tenning where INC candidate Henry Zeliang secured 39 votes while NOTA recorded 42.

None Of The Above (NOTA) is a ballot option designed to allow the voter to indicate disapproval of all of the candidates in a voting system.

It was introduced in India following the 2013 Supreme Court directive in the People’s Union for Civil Liberties vs Union of India judgment.

