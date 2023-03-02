Kohima: In a first, Nagaland scripted history as two women candidates won the seats that were fought in their respective Assembly constituencies.

Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) had fielded two female candidates Hekani Jakhalu from 3-Dimapur-III AC and Salhoutuonuo Kruse from 8 Western Angami AC.

Jakhalu, who was trailing behind Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Azheto Zhimomi in the early trends, picked momentum by noon and later went on to win the seat.

Jakhalu won the seat by a comfortable margin of 1,536 votes, becoming one of the first to win from among the four women candidates contesting the 2023 general elections.

Jakhalu fought against sitting MLA and veteran politician Azheto Zhimomi (LJP), Vetetso Lasuh (INC), Kahuto Chishi (Independent), and Lun Tungnung (Independent).

NDPP’s Salhoutuonuo Kruse from 8 Western Angami AC also made it to the winning by a narrow margin of seven votes, defeating sitting MLA Keneizhakho Nakhro (Independent).

BJP’s lone female candidate Kahuli Sema from Atoizu AC missed the mark after leading the winning trend in the early hours. Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Rosy Thomson from Tenning AC, however, did not come out as a tough fight against other candidates.

