Kohima: Four-time Chief Minister and NDPP-BJP pre-poll alliance’s CM candidate, Neiphiu Rio emerged as a big winner with a vote percentage of 92.87% as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Rio won the seat against Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Seyievilie Sachu who secured 6.65% vote percent in the 11-Northern Angami-II Assembly Constituency (AC).

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Deputy CM and leader of the BJP legislature party Yanthungo Patton also emerged as a winner from 37-Tyui AC securing 67.83% vote.

Former chief minister TR Zeliang of the NDPP party also secured a vote percentage of 67.36% against two other candidates.

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance got a majority in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly by winning 35 seats on Thursday.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 21 seats while its alliance partner got 12 seats, the EC said.

The NDPP-BJP had fought the elections on 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nagaland also scripted history with two female candidates- Hekani Jakhalu (3-Dimapur-III) and Salhoutuonuo Kruse (8-Western Angami-II) emerging as winners.

Jakhalu secured 45.16% vote against four other candidates. Kruse emerged as a big winner as she won the seat by 0.05%.

Kruse won by 49.74% while her lone opponent and MLA Keneizhakho Nakhro (Independent) secured 49.69% vote percentage.

The final result is yet to be announced.

Also read | Money and power vs the challenge of a ‘clean’ election in Nagaland

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









