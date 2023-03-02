Nagaland Polls: CM Rio wins big, NDPP-BJP wins 33 seats
Kohima: Four-time Chief Minister and NDPP-BJP pre-poll alliance’s CM candidate, Neiphiu Rio emerged as a big winner with a vote percentage of 92.87% as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

Rio won the seat against Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Seyievilie Sachu who secured 6.65% vote percent in the 11-Northern Angami-II Assembly Constituency (AC). 

Deputy CM and leader of the BJP legislature party Yanthungo Patton also emerged as a winner from 37-Tyui AC securing 67.83% vote.

Former chief minister TR Zeliang of the NDPP party also secured a vote percentage of 67.36% against two other candidates. 

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance got a majority in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly by winning 35 seats on Thursday.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 21 seats while its alliance partner got 12 seats, the EC said.

The NDPP-BJP had fought the elections on 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

Nagaland also scripted history with two female candidates- Hekani Jakhalu (3-Dimapur-III) and Salhoutuonuo Kruse (8-Western Angami-II) emerging as winners. 

Jakhalu secured 45.16% vote against four other candidates. Kruse emerged as a big winner as she won the seat by 0.05%. 

Kruse won by 49.74% while her lone opponent and MLA Keneizhakho Nakhro (Independent) secured 49.69% vote percentage. 

The final result is yet to be announced.

