Kohima: The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 35 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election as per early trends, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi while BJP candidate P Bashangmongba Chang won the Tuensang Sadar-I seat and NDPP nominee S Keoshu Yimchunger won Shamator Chessore Assembly constituency in Nagaland, EC said.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) which contested the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time won two seats – Tuensang Sadar II seat and Noksen constituency.

Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland Assembly seats started at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was ahead in 24 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in 11 seats, the EC website said. The NDPP and BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat sharing agreement.

NDPP supremo and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 13,000 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP nominee Y Patton is leading by over 7,000 votes in Tyui seat.

Two of the four women candidates Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP are also leading in Dimapur-III and Western Angami seats.

Independent candidates are leading in four seats and Nationalist Congress Party nominees were ahead in three constituencies.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) candidates are leading in three seats.

Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27.

