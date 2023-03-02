Kohima: The NDPP-BJP alliance won 15 seats in Nagaland Assembly election and is leading in 21 constituencies, officials said on Thursday.

Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27, as the Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 11 seats while the BJP won four seats. The NDPP is leading in 13 seats while the BJP is ahead in eight constituencies, the election commission website said.

NDPP supremo and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 15,000 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said.

The NDPP-BJP alliance fought the election on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

