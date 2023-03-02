Kohima: The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 25 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election as per early trends, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.
Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland Assembly seats started at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs.
The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was ahead in 18 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in seven seats, the EC said. The NDPP and BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat-sharing agreement.
NDPP supremo and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 6,394 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said.
Deputy Chief Minister and BJP nominee Y Patton is leading by 110 votes in Tyui seat in Wokha.
Two of the four women candidates Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP are also leading in Dimapur-III and Western Angami seats.
The Republican Party of India (Athawale) is leading in 3 seats while LJP (Ram Vilas) is leading in two seats.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
THe NCP is ahead in five seats and Independent nominees are leading in 2 seats.
Elections were held for 59 Nagaland Assembly seats on February 27. The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi.
Also read | Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya 2023 results live: Latest updates here
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya 2023 results: NPP ahead in 22 seats, UDP in 7
- Nagaland 2023 results: NDPP-BJP alliance leading in 25 seats
- Tipra Motha set to play role of kingmaker in Tripura
- Bad dreams in kids linked to higher risk of dementia in adulthood: Study
- PM Modi calls for consensus at G20 foreign ministers’ meeting
- First global traditional medicine conference in Guwahati