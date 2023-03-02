Kohima: Hekani Jakhalu created history on Thursday by becoming the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly, officials said.
Jakhalu, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, the Election Commission of India, said.
Four women candidates – Hekani Jakhalu, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, Kahuli Sema and Rosy Thomson – contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP is leading from the Western Angami seat and BJP’s Kahuli Sema is also leading from the Atoizu constituency as per the EC website.
Also Read | Nagaland 2023 results: NDPP-BJP wins 3 seats, ahead in 30 seats
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Carnival-of-sorts in Meghalaya as supporters await final results
- Nagaland 2023 results: NDPP-BJP wins 15 seats, leading in 21
- Why the promised fourth industrial revolution hasn’t happened yet
- Tripura 2023 results: BJP wins 12 seats, Left-Congress win one seat each
- Still short of seats for majority, will wait for final results: Meghalaya CM
- Celebrations in Tripura as BJP leads in assembly polls