Kohima: Hekani Jakhalu created history on Thursday by becoming the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly, officials said.



Jakhalu, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, the Election Commission of India, said.

Four women candidates – Hekani Jakhalu, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, Kahuli Sema and Rosy Thomson – contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP is leading from the Western Angami seat and BJP’s Kahuli Sema is also leading from the Atoizu constituency as per the EC website.

