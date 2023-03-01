Tuensang: Even as several regions of Nagaland continue to report violence post-elections and four constituencies witness repolls, one thing that has stood out for experts is the extremely high voter turnout of about 84 per cent witnessed in the six eastern Nagaland districts, which have been demanding a separate state.

The number is even more surprising given that as of January end, the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), the apex body of the six districts, had been calling for a total boycott of the elections. They relented following the assurance of an Autonomous Council after a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 3.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

With 94.15%, Mon recorded the most voter turnout, followed by Kiphire (91.10%), Longleng (90.26%), Noklak (88.68%), Shamator (86%)and Tuensang (84.57%).

While skirmishes were reported from some constituencies, voting in the eastern districts was mostly peaceful. “The estimated turnout of voters is 83.63 per cent. The polling throughout the state was largely peaceful, except for some violence in three constituencies,” said V. Shashank, Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland.

Also Read | Nagaland assembly polls record 83.63% voter turnout

A referendum for the East?

Even as Nagaland’s overall voting was about 200 basis points less than the 2018 numbers, poll booths in Eastern Nagaland saw an enthusiastic turnout of people waiting to practice their franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ating Konyak, a first-time voter from Wakching constituency in Mon district, which had recorded a voting percentage of 94.86 said, “I have voted in favour of a state within a state. For years, we had been neglected. Now that we’ve raised a collective voice, we are promised something. We want to enjoy the privileges of being within a country too.”

Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), the apex body comprising representatives of seven Eastern Naga tribes—Konyak, Chang, Yimkhiung, Sangtam, Phom, Khiamniungan and Tikhir, from six districts, had earlier decided to boycott polls with candidates warned against filing nominations. The organisation has been at the forefront of the movement demanding a separate Frontier Nagaland to be carved out from the existing state, citing years of mistreatment and unkept promises from the Kohima-centred state. In 2010, ENPO also sent a memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs on their statehood demands.

However, after a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 3, ENPO relaxed its earlier stance of August 2022 and asked its citizens to cooperate with the government for the assembly elections.

In his first visit to Eastern Nagaland, Home Minister, Amit Shah addressed two rallies in Mon and Tuensang in the build-up to polls. Speaking on the separate statehood demand by ENPO, he said the demand is legitimate and the government in Delhi is responsible for working out a solution. Sources within the tribal councils tell this journalist solution includes the creation of a Frontier Naga Autonomous Council with 40 elected representatives, seven nominated members and two esteemed members.

Also Read | Nagaland 2023: Internet services banned in Kiphire amid tensions

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We’ve seen a good turnout. People from every walk of life have come out to cast their votes, which is a good sign for a healthy democracy,” said Nungsanglemba Chang, president of Chang Khulei Setshang, the apex tribal body of the Chang community.

When asked if ENPO’s demand and the consequent assurance by the Union Home Ministry helped the poll numbers, he said “the demand by ENPO finds resonance among the people. I will not be surprised if candidates of the NDPP-BJP alliance sweep the polls in Eastern Nagaland. People here want and deserve better access to roads, healthcare and education.”

Takumpuba, a Tuensang resident in his mid-40s, believes: “There is no harm in experimenting with the government that has promised development in Eastern Nagaland. We have nothing to lose anyway.”

Not all in favour of ruling alliance

While exit polls have given a clear majority to the BJP-NDPP alliance in Nagaland, people have voted to strike a balance between candidates of the alliance and others who they believe could be better negotiators in bringing development to their respective constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A voter from Noklak, on account of anonymity, said “There is anti-incumbency here. At least among the youth. The BJP candidate we elected in 2018 did not do anything worthwhile in his tenure. Hence we’re going for the NCP candidate.”

The frontier region which borders Naga Self-Administered Zone (NSAZ) in Myanmar is also undergoing geological and climatic changes aggravated by deforestation, reckless construction and unscientific push for infrastructure. Frequent droughts have also impacted agricultural output in the region. A four-decade-old recurring landslide in the heart of Noklak town is posing a serious threat to its inhabitants. Mushou, chairman of the Kiamngan sector, one of the worst-affected areas of the town, said, “For the past two elections, I have voted in the hope that the government will take cognizance of the landslide problem. While my house is barely standing, I have lost a sizable chunk of my farm to the Kiam landslide.”

Expressing his satisfaction at the poll numbers, M. Thangou, president of the Khiamniungan apex tribal body, Khiamniungan Tribal Council told EastMojo “High voter turnout in Nagaland is viewed with suspicion as the state has a history of proxy voting and other malpractices.”

“However, as is apparent, Eastern Nagas have voted close-to-record numbers this time. I hope we elect able leaders who would work with ENPO for the betterment of Eastern Naga people,” he added.

Also Read | Nagaland 2023: Re-poll in 4 Assembly constituencies tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









