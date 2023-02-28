Kohima: Tension was reported from Longleng district of Nagaland after political parties resorted to violence in Longleng town on Monday and Tuesday. A full curfew has now been imposed in the area.

Deputy commissioner and District Election Officer of Longleng, Dharam Raj, told EastMojo that the situation tensed in Longleng town when rival political parties resorted to violence. However, the situation was brought under control, the DC said.

While partial curfew under section 144 CrPC was clamped in the district due to the Assembly election on Monday, a full curfew was imposed in Longleng town late on Monday.

“To avoid any eventuality against peace and tranquility, curfew has been imposed,” he told EastMojo.

The curfew prohibits any movement of persons outside their respective residences till 7PM on March 1, with exemption of law and order enforcement, essential services, funerals with permission from the SP office.

As per videos obtained by EastMojo, firing shots were heard and men were seen pelting stones. Local sources said the violent incidents happened between the BJP and NCP party workers late on Monday.

Longleng town in Nagaland

The Longleng town, which falls under 50-Longleng AC, witnessed violence on Monday after polling came to an end. Photos obtained showed vehicles being damaged and window panes being shattered.

A video that did the rounds on social media platforms showed locals, including BJP candidate Pangyu Phom, being confronted by security personnel from entering the polling station.

A security personnel can be heard saying that the time had struck 4PM, notifying that polling closes by 4PM.

As per the Election Commission of India, those in the queue who have taken tokens are permitted to cast their votes even after the polling time schedule.

The DC said that the authenticity of the video is being verified and as per the findings, action would be taken as per relevant sections under RPA and IPC.

Also Read | Nagaland assembly polls record 83.63% voter turnout

