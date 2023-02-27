The NDPP-BJP is expected to return to power in Nagaland, India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted.

As per their exit polls, the NDPP is expected to gain 28-34 seats, the BJP could win 10-14 seats, while the Congress could get 2, the Naga People’s Front 3-6, while others may win anything between 5 to 15 seats.

In Nagaland, the BJP is contesting the polls with the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on a 20:40 seat-sharing arrangement. The Naga People’s Front, which emerged as the single-largest party in 2018 with 26 MLAs, is contesting only 22 seats this year after the party lost 22 MLAs to the NDPP in a major coup in 2022. The party president has admitted to EastMojo that the party is not doing well, and that they fear that the regional parties are nearing their end in the state.

The state residents have been eagerly waiting for a solution to the long-delayed Naga peace process and off late, the growing demand for Frontier Nagaland. Six districts in Eastern Nagaland have been demanding a separate state, alleging that they have been left behind while other parts of the state have received central and state funding.

Both the NDPP and the BJP, while not promising a separate state to the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), have nevertheless ensured to look into the matter. In fact, it was the assurances of the centre that convinced the ENPO to call off their election boycott call.

