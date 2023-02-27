Kohima: A massive fire broke out at one of Kohima’s biggest marketplaces, Mao Market, on Monday amid the election process in Nagaland.

The famous marketplace was in flames for over two hours. Fire-tenders and firefighters rushed to the marketplace which is located at BOC Kohima.

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma, who took stock of the situation, said the actual cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, however, it was suspected to be a short circuit. He said all efforts were being made to douse the fire.

Patients from a private hospital located next to the marketplace were evacuated, as per police sources.

At the time of filing this report, the fire was brought under control towards the hospital, however, the fire continued to raze towards the South.

More fire-tenders and firefighters belonging to security forces were pressed into action. Fire extinguishers were also used in dousing the fire.

This is a developing story.

