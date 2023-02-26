Kohima: As election-related violence escalates and seizures of liquor, cash and drug witness an increase in Nagaland ahead of the February 27 assembly polls, EastMojo looks back at the number of offences in the 2018 polls.

As per an official document obtained by EastMojo, 90 election-related offence cases were registered during the 2018 polls from across the state. The highest number of cases were registered at Longleng (21), followed by Mokokchung (17), Wokha (11), Mon (8), Kiphire (7), Kohima (6), Zunheboto (6), Phek (5), Tuensang (4), Peren (4), and Dimapur (1).

Of the cases registered, 181 persons were arrested and 57 were charge-sheeted, while 4 cases are still under investigation.

In total 22, including 10 from Longleng, six from Kiphire, three from Peren, two from Tuensang and one from Zunheboto, were convicted.

A total of 34 were accused of election-related offences, including 11 from Mokokchung, nine from Longleng, five from Kohima, three from Phek, two from Mon, and one each from the districts of Tuensang, Zunheboto, Peren and Kiphire are pending trial.

In the run-up to the 2023 Nagaland polls, so far 32 cases have been registered and 42 persons have been arrested by state police in election-related violence.

Till Friday, unaccounted cash of Rs 5,69,93,075 and 86037.019 litres of IMFL worth Rs 4,96,93,092 were seized. Drugs worth Rs 32,86,42,410, freebies and other items worth Rs 5,24,03,917, and 0.02332 kg of silver worth Rs 1,665 were also seized.

