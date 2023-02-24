Kohima: Just two days before the closure of election campaigning in Nagaland, Naga People’s Front (NPF) candidate from 4 Ghaspani-I assembly constituency, Vikato Aye has backed out from contesting the February 27 assembly polls.

However, as the last date of withdrawal of candidature was February 10, Aye still remains in the assembly poll fray.

“There was the last date of withdrawal and till that day, the candidates were given a chance to withdraw their candidature but if candidates did not withdraw, they remain in the fray,” Joint Chief Electoral Officer Sharon Longchari told EastMojo.

As per the procedure for withdrawal of candidature, any candidate may withdraw his candidature by giving notice to the Returning Officer in Form 5 (Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961) signed by him and submitting it before 3 o’clock in the afternoon of the last date fixed for such withdrawal. Any withdrawal after that hour is invalid and has no legal effect.

On Thursday night, Aye had addressed a press conference and said that he would not contest the ensuing polls.

He said the decision was made after consulting party workers to “pave the way” for other candidates. However, NPF party sources told EastMojo that the party was not informed of the move.

Aye was with the NPF before then he jumped ship to NDPP when it came to power and this time when he was denied a ticket by NDPP, he rejoined NPF.

