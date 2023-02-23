Kohima: There are just a few days left for Nagaland to go to polls, and as the final countdown begins, Deputy chief minister of Nagaland and leader of the BJP legislature party Y Patton reiterated the NDPP-BJP pre-poll alliance spelling out that the major parties would not invite trouble by taking onboard smaller parties in fray.

The party’s star campaigner, while addressing a crowd during the campaign of 38-Wokha AC candidate Ronpenthung Ezung at Wozhuro under Wokha district, confidently shared that the NDPP-BJP with its 40:20 seat sharing formula would return to power.

“If you want development, stay with the government and vote for the BJP-NDPP since BJP and NDPP will secure more than 40 seats and have a comfortable win,” he said.

In this regard, Patton appealed to the public to support the party and it’s candidate to bring about developmental activities in the Wozhuro range which covers six villages.

The range, he said, was a backward range in Wokha district and deserves a representative in the state Assembly.

If the party is voted to power in the constituency, Patton has assured to build good roads for the six villages, besides constructing a helipad for the range.

Delimitation, he said, would be initiated in 2026 and if the party is voted to power, the elected representatives would work for the interest of these villages.

As the state witnesses rampant election related violence, Patton urged the people to actively participate in the electoral process without violence.

The party’s candidate Renponthung Ezung, speaking with EastMojo on the sidelines of the campaign, shared that if voted to power, construction of roads would be the immediate move.

The range, he said, is the nerve of the party and remains hopeful of winning the trust of the people.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland in-charge Nalin Kohli said that the party is committed to work for peace and development.

He also shunned other national political parties for making their way into the state politics only during the elections.

