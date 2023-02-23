Kohima: After violence erupted in Wokha on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate of Wokha district, Ajit Kumar Ranjan imposed section 144 CrPC in two assembly constituencies of the district with immediate effect till March 3.
Videos obtained by EastMojo showed the pelting of stones by male civilians at Tsumang colony, near the DC office. Local sources informed that violence erupted between party workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and BJP.
The DC said the mobilisation of miscreants in several parts of 37-Tyui AC and 38-Wokha AC was reported, threatening the free campaigning and disturbing public peace and tranquility in the area.
So after careful examination of the situation and all facts, the DC said that there were sufficient grounds for taking precautionary measures to prevent the occurrence of any untoward incidents in the interest of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the area comprising 37-Tyui and 38-Wokha assembly constituencies.
So, under section 144 CrPC of 1973, the DC Wokha prohibited an assembly of five or more persons and vehicular movement of non-essential nature from 5 pm-5 am in the two assembly seats of the district.
Further, in the area of the DC office complex and 100 meters in its vicinity, including the Wokha Public Ground, assembly of five or more persons has been prohibited at all times till further orders.
However, officials and staff of district administration, security personnel, magistrate on duty, medical personnel and persons engaged in election duty/essential services have been exempted. Besides, the movement of commercial vehicles (goods/passengers) or vehicles carrying essential commodities, press & media, telecom services, and medical emergencies has also been exempted.
The DC said that election campaign events with the prior permission of returning officer would also be exempted.
