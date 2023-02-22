NDPP focused on welfare of youth: Nagaland CM

Kohima: Asserting that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was “regional in character, national in outlook and dimension and global in vision”, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said his party is focused on the welfare of Naga youth.

Addressing an election at Southern Angami-I Assembly constituency in favour of NDPP nominee Medo Yhokha, Rio urged the electorate to vote for his party, which can strive to work towards a final settlement to the Naga peace talks.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He claimed that the unresolved issue has hindered development work in the state.

Rio also said that the NDPP, which has tied up with the BJP for the polls, seeks to protect the rich culture and tradition of the Nagas.

During elections, several political parties flock to the state, giving tickets to Naga people to contest the polls and vanish like migratory birds after the elections, he said.

He requested Naga people to be mindful while exercising their franchise, warning that some parties may try to distort the unique history of the Nagas.

Elections to the 60-member House in Nagaland is scheduled to be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Nagaland: Senior govt official’s vehicle detained; Rs 5 lakh recovered

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









