Kohima: As Nagaland prepares for elections on February 27 sans any solution in sight for the long-standing Naga political issue, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio stated that the motives of the state government, as a facilitator of the peace talks, are always doubted by both the Union government and the Naga political groups.

During a campaign rally on Tuesday, where he was endorsing sitting MLA Medo Yhokha from 14-Southern Angami-I AC at Kigwema village, CM Rio highlighted the difficulties of facilitating the peace process.

He emphasized the urgent need to resolve the longstanding Naga political issue, which has hampered the development of Nagas, especially the youth.

Rio pointed out that the unresolved issue has prevented young Nagas from exploring their talents and potential, as they remain confused about their identity – whether as an Indian or a Naga.

Despite agreements made with the Centre to protect the traditions, culture, and customary rights of the Nagas, CM Rio observed that Naga society remains divided.

As the election approaches, Rio noted that many national political parties have entered the state and are fielding candidates to contest the polls. While this has brought in money to the state, he urged the public to be cautious as many of these parties only show up during elections and disappear after the electoral process is over.

As a democratic country, Rio said, parties and candidates have the right to contest, but he said Nagas should not generalize all political parties as one. The unique history of the Nagas, he pointed out, should not be lost.

In contrast to the national political parties, CM Rio stated that the NDPP is a regional party with a global outlook and is committed to protecting the uniqueness of Naga history, culture, and traditions.

Rio appealed to the locals to place their trust in the NDPP and expressed hope that the party would secure more seats compared to the previous election. He believes that the party is moving in the right direction and is optimistic about forming the next government.

