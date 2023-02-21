Tizit (Nagaland): Two persons were kidnapped from the residence of a Naga People’s Front (NPF) candidate and a vehicle was torched in Mon district of poll-bound Nagaland, a top police officer said on Tuesday.
One person was later released by the kidnappers while an operation was on to rescue the other, he said.
“There was an incident of two persons being taken away from the residence of the Naga Peoples Front (NPF) candidate from Tizit assembly constituency last night,” Mon superintendent of police T Uniel Kichu told PTI.
The two persons were not party members but were staying at the residence of the NPF candidate.
A vehicle was also torched in the same area where the kidnapping took place, he said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“We have registered a case and are hopeful of making some arrests soon,” the police officer said.
Nagaland goes to the polls for its 60-member Assembly on February 27 and the counting of votes is scheduled on March 2.
Also read | Bajaa dunga Pakistan ka band, aaya hun Nagaland: Ramdas Athawale launches RPI
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Two persons kidnapped in poll-bound Nagaland
- Meghalaya 2023: VPP to review border pact with Assam if elected to power
- You can’t become ‘Sikkimese’ when you want: A note to the ‘old settler’
- People here are welcoming, say migrants in Nagaland’s Mon
- NEW MUSIC TUESDAY: Niall Horan, Beabadoobee & more…
- Arunachal a major stakeholder in India’s Act East Policy, says Prez Murmu