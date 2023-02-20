La Ganesan sworn-in as Nagaland governor

Kohima: La Ganesan was sworn-in as the Nagaland governor on Monday.

Ganesan succeeded Prof Jagdish Mukhi, the Governor of Assam, who was holding additional charge of Nagaland from September 2021 to February 14 this year.

He becomes the 21st governor of the poll-bound northeastern state.

Congratulations and best wishes, Shri @LaGanesan Ji on being sworn-in as the Governor of Nagaland. I wish you a successful tenure. @RajBhavanKohima pic.twitter.com/ZchkUkGu7N — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) February 20, 2023

Assembly election in Nagaland is slated to be held on February 27.

Ganesan was earlier the governor of Manipur since August 2021 and had held additional charge of West Bengal from July to November 2022.

He was administered the oath by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Songkhupchung Serto at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, cabinet ministers, Director General of Police Lokayukta Banuo Z. Jamir, senior bureaucrats and officers of the state.

