Tseminyu: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (RPI-Athawale) is among 12 parties jostling for the political pie in Nagaland. Although it remains to be seen whether RPI(A) can make a dent in Nagaland, the party’s supremo marks the party’s entry into state politics with a poetic remark.

“I will certainly knock the stuffing out of Pakistan, which is why I have come to Nagaland,” Athawale who reached poll-bound Nagaland on Monday said.

RPI (Athawale) party which was launched in Nagaland in 2019 has fielded eight candidates for the upcoming state Assembly election.

Known for his poetic connotations, Athawale made the remark while addressing a public rally at Rengma Sports Association (RSA) ground at Tseminyu, about 47 KM away from Kohima during the campaign rally for the party’s candidate Loguseng Semp from 12-Tseminyu Assembly Constituency.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment admitted the party’s plans to forge an alliance with the BJP-NDPP. “We have decided to contest some Seats. In the other constituencies, we will be supporting the NDPP and BJP,” he said.

As an ally of the Narendra Modi-led BJP party in the Centre, he said that if RPI(A) is voted to power in the state, a bargain will be made to secure a ministerial berth.

Urging electors to vote for the party’s candidate, Athawale assured that an important bargain will be made with the new government that the NDPP-BJP party would form, to include the RPI(A) candidate in the cabinet.

Loguseng Semp, he said, will represent the voice and concerns of the electors in the state Assembly.

Speaking to journalists, Semp said that as a representative of the party, he is hopeful to make an entry into the state Assembly.

While the constituency has about 24,300 electors with 5 candidates contesting the seat, he said that at present the party has the popular vote but is fearful if money comes to play later ahead of the polls.

As the new district already has a sitting MLA, Semp said that the district is in need of an energetic, and young dynamic leader.

Reacting to Athawale’s comment on bargaining a cabinet berth in the new government despite the NDPP-BJP reiterating the formation of a government without any other political party, Semp said “It’s politics, it’s bound to happen to gain political mileage. In a public rally, they are bound to say that. There is no worry. RPI(A) is with NDA in the Centre so don’t think they would not betray their partner here”.

Despite being a new entrant, he said that the secular party relates with Nagas as it works for the welfare of the downtrodden, SCs, STs, and tribals, and is hopeful that the people would give the party a chance.

The other constituencies where the party would be contesting includes 47-Aboi AC, 49-Tamlu AC, 51-Noksen AC, 52 Longkhim Chare AC, 54-Tuensang Sardar-II, 60-Pungro-Kiphire AC, and 5-Ghaspani-II.

